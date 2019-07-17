Collector urges people to install rainwater harvesting structures in buildings

The district administration of Tiruvannamalai is in the process of rejuvenating waterbodies to help improve the water table, said Collector K.S. Kandasamy on Tuesday.

He said the government agencies on their own are carrying out projects to save rainwater. Tiruvannamalai is one of the districts identified by the Jal Shakti Abhiyan of Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

According to the Ministry, 756 urban local bodies (ULBs), 255 districts and 1,597 blocks have been identified as “water stressed” across the country. It had asked the urban local bodies to prepare a plan on a war-footing to address the crisis.

Mr. Kandasamy said government agencies emphasised the need for rainwater harvesting.

Saving for dry periods

It was high time residents and business establishments start building RWH structures to save water during dry periods. He requested residents’ welfare associations, non-governmental organisations and corporates to volunteer to rejuvenate the waterbodies in their localities. The district administration would extend necessary permission without delay, he added.

According to Municipal administration officials, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has issued “Guidelines for Urban Water Conservation”. The “Rainwater Harvesting Cell” of Corporations will monitor the extent of groundwater extraction and groundwater aquifer recharge. This information should be displayed at prominent locations for public awareness, the Ministry stated.

The guidelines have been issued as part of Jal Shakti Abhiyan’s first phase which began on July 1 and would continue till September 15. The second phase is set to start in October and end in November.