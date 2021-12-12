Collector thanks residents of Nanjappa Sathiram in Kattery

Nilgiris collector S.P. Amrith (center), hands over provisions to a resident of Nanjappa Sathiram in Kattery near Coonoor on Sunday. Photo: Special Arrangement

UDHAGAMANDALAM

12 December 2021 16:46 IST

Nilgiris district Collector, S.P. Amrith visited the settlement of Nanjappa Sathiram in Kattery near Coonoor on Saturday to meet residents and thank them for their assistance in helping first responders to the helicopter crash that resulted in the deaths of CDS General Bipin Rawat and 12 others.

The Collector also honoured the residents with a shawl and distributed provisions to residents, most of who are employed as daily wage workers in nearby tea-estates in Coonoor.

Speaking at the settlement, Mr. Amrith thanked the residents for immediately informing the police, ambulance and the fire Department about the crash, before attempting to fight the fire with water filled in buckets and pots. The local residents also gave blankets from their houses to assist in transporting the bodies of the deceased army personnel to the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Gen. Bipin Rawat helicopter crash updates | IAF begins investigations, T.N. police question eye-witnesses

The Collector asked the residents if they had any demands which the district administration could help with in implementing in the village. He also assured them that all government departments would ensure that all eligible schemes and projects would reach residents, and that the district administration would help with repairing their houses and ensuring other facilities reach the settlement.

The residents of Nanjappa Sathiram have been praised for their quick actions by the police as well as the army. On Friday, C. Sylendra Babu, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police visited the settlement and thanked residents for helping to rescue victims from the wreckage of the helicopter.