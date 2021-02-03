Collector takes COVID-19 vaccine

MADURAI

03 February 2021 19:20 IST

Disctrict Collector T. Anbalagan took COVID-19 vaccine here on Wednesday. The Collector visited Government Rajaji Hospital and took the vaccine, Dean J. Sangumani said.

After taking the vaccine, the Collector told reporters that the government had made elaborate arrangements for administration of the vaccine in a safe environment. Every registered beneficiary would get an SMS following which he/she could visit the designated vaccination centre.

The government had been according priority to health workers since January 16, when Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had launched the programme in Madurai.

With a growing number of frontline workers coming forward to take the vaccine now, doctors and nurses had been instructed to strictly follow safety protocols at vaccination centres, the Collector said.