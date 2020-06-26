Collector takes charge of M.S.S. Wakf Board College

District Collector T. G. Vinay took charge as the secretary and correspondent of M.S.S. Wakf Board College here on Friday after a long dispute regarding the secretaryship of the institution.
Regional Director of Collegiate Education R. Baskaran, said that only after a government order was issued did the Collector take charge. Prior to this intervention, Mr. Baskaran was made the special officer of the college for four months to ensure that salary was disbursed to teaching and non-teaching staff on time.
An official from the education department said that although attempts were made to elect a secretary during Mr. Baskaran’s four-month period, a section of the college’s board approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that granted them a stay order against the conduct of the election.
M. Mumtaz, a professor at the college, said that although aided college staff received their salaries over the last four months with approval from the regional director, staff from the self-financing college did not until the special officer got permission from the Directorate of Collegiate Education.
“With the Collector now taking charge, we can now ensure assured income. The staff is very much in need of all the funds they can get during COVID-19 outbreak,” she said.
