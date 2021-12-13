Collector, SP visit accident-prone stretches

Theni Collector K.V. Muralidharan and Superintendent of Police Praveen Umesh Dongre and officials from the Highways, Transport, Police, Revenue, Local Administration Departments inspected busy road stretches on highways and intersections which witnessed frequent accidents or posed a danger to vehicle users.

The district administration had identified ‘accident spots’ and accident-prone zones recently under the Chief Minister’s ‘Innuyir Kappom Thittam’.

The officials said the Collector and others had on Sunday visited Theni-Madurai Road, LS Mill Road, Railway Gate Bypass, Nehru statue point, Theni-Boothipuram intersection, Theni-Chinnamanoor Highway (three points), Chinnamanoor-Uthamapalayam Highway and Cumbum-Kumuli Bypass. On Monday, they visited Theni Government Medical College Hospital Road, K. Vilakku, Muthammapatti, Pichampatti, Rangasamudram, Andipatti check post, Theni-Allinagaram and other areas.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Muralidharan said after the inspection it had been proposed to install high-mast lamps at several places as poor visibility led to accidents. Similarly, it had been decided to relocate electric transformers and rectify road engineering deficiencies.

Some stretches would have reflector tapes/bands (cat’s eye) apart from user-friendly speed breakers installed.

The SP said they would involve volunteers to administer first-aid treatment and disseminate the features of road safety measures and the nuances of safe driving practices among the people.

The district administration had planned to make road safety as a people’s movement with the help of educational institutions, Mr. Muralidharan said.

Transport Department had also planned to provide counselling to bus crew to avoid talking on mobile phones while driving. There were many instances of negligence and rash driving which led to accidents, they added.