Collector sounds warning to encroachers of waterbodies

District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram sounded a stern warning to those encroaching waterbodies and water courses in the district.

Addressing presspersons on the sidelines of a press tour orgnised by the district administration, the Collector said that the Kudimaramathu scheme will ensure maximum storage of water in tanks and lakes.

“The Water Resources Department has been asked to mark the boundaries of all waterbodies under their control. If encroachments come in the way, it would be removed instantly and stern action will be taken against those interfering with the eviction drive. They will be booked under the Goondas Act,” said Mr. Shanmuga Sundram. He added that villagers should extend their co-operation in this regard as the lakes and tanks belong to them, not to those encroachers.

“Rejuvenation of 49 lakes and four irrigation channels of Public Works Department under Kudimaramathu scheme in Vellore district will ensure that the rainwater that gets collected in the tank will not go waste due to various structural shortcomings in the tanks,” Mr. Shanmuga Sundram said.

He interacted with ayacutdars (farmers or beneficiaries of water from tanks and lakes) and insisted that they need to contribute to the society by protecting the waterbodies to save water for future use. “Instead of going in for sinking up of new borewells, they should ensure more water gets recharged in the waterbodies nearby. This would not only help them in farming activities, but will also improve the groundwater level in the villages,” he added.

‘Grazing ground’

Villagers have made a number of complaints on non-restoration of waterbodies, which have reduced lakes as grazing ground for cattle for many years. The ayacutdars of villages said that the projects should ensure inlet channels are restored. This would also prevent the encroachers from taking over the lakes, they reiterated.

The Collector visited Chozhanthangal irrigation lake in Senur village under Katpadi block, Latheri in Kilvaithinankuppam, Pasumathur Periya Eri, Veppur lake in Gudiyatham taluk and a lake in Kallapadi village in Gudiyatham. He urged officials to work in tandem to connect surplus channels with the next destination and ensure the restoration of inlet channels of all lakes.