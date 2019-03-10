Collector reviews poll preparedness

The Vellore district administration has asked officials concerned to ensure foolproof arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Collector S.A. Raman conducted a review of poll preparedness in the district on Saturday and asked officials to make sure the polling staff were imparted sufficient training for election-related work.

This time, there will be 3,473 polling stations and there are 30,68,778 voters including 15,07,187 males, 15,61,446 females and 145 transgenders in the district, as per an official statement. Mr. Raman told reporters that 16, 949 personnel would be deployed for election duty, 8,660 electronic voting machines, 4,160 control units and 4,442 VVPAT machines would be used. District Revenue Officer J. Parthiban, Project Officer, DRDO, P. Periasamy and PA to Collector (Elections) Rajkumar among others participated in the review meeting.