Collector reviews monsoon preparedness in Villupuram

Collector D. Mohan chairing a meeting to review northeast monsoon preparedness in Villupuram district. Photo: Special Arrangement

VILLUPURAM:

28 September 2021 13:30 IST

Villupuram Collector directed officials to follow the preventive measures suggested by State Meteorological Department and the SDMA and to set up adequate number of relief centres.

Ahead of the northeast monsoon, Collector D. Mohan on Tuesday chaired a meeting at the Collectorate to review the arrangements and precautionary measures being taken to avoid untoward incidents.

During the meeting, discussions were held on preparations to be made by the Departments, conducting of mock drills besides creating awareness among the public on the measures to be taken by them.

Mr. Mohan directed officials to follow the preventive measures suggested by the State Meteorological Department and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and to set up adequate number of relief centres across the district.

The Collector said encroachments on waterways need to be removed, besides desilting of major drains and carrying out repair works in check dams, if needed. He asked the executive engineers of the Water Resources Department to inspect the bunds of waterbodies and take steps to ensure there was no breach during flooding. Also, officials should ensure that sluices of dams, lakes and waterbodies were working properly.

Revenue officials have been directed to remain cautious and take steps to alert people living in low-lying areas and along rivers, he said.

He asked officials to ensure that food was made available to those evacuated and housed in cyclone relief shelters. Fire and Rescue Services personnel have been asked to be equipped with boats and rescue equipment for relief operations.

The Public Works Department should stock up enough sandbags along the bunds to prevent flooding. The Food and Civil Supplies Department staff were directed to ascertain food stocks available. District Revenue Officer A. Rajasekaran, Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha and officials were present.