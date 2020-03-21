Collector reviews measures

While reviewing the preparedness at Ambur Government Hospital, Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul asked doctors and staff to exercise care while screening patients with fever and other symptoms.
He further asked hospital authorities to restrict visitors per patient and requested people to not gather in large numbers in front of the hospital wards. He sounded a stern warning against hoarders who deal in medical equipments.
People can report the matter in case of any inadequacy to the emergency numbers at the control rooms set up by the District Administration, he said. In Tirupattur district, special fever wards have been set up in case of any increase in COVID-19 cases. These wards have been set up at government hospitals in Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi and Ambur. District control rooms can be contacted on the following phone numbers 04179-222290, 04179-221104,94449 22622.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.