Collector reviews measures

While reviewing the preparedness at Ambur Government Hospital, Tirupattur Collector M.P. Sivanarul asked doctors and staff to exercise care while screening patients with fever and other symptoms.

He further asked hospital authorities to restrict visitors per patient and requested people to not gather in large numbers in front of the hospital wards. He sounded a stern warning against hoarders who deal in medical equipments.

People can report the matter in case of any inadequacy to the emergency numbers at the control rooms set up by the District Administration, he said. In Tirupattur district, special fever wards have been set up in case of any increase in COVID-19 cases. These wards have been set up at government hospitals in Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi and Ambur. District control rooms can be contacted on the following phone numbers 04179-222290, 04179-221104,94449 22622.