Collector reviews drinking water schemes in Villupuram

April 23, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Collector C. Palani reviewed the implementation of drinking water schemes of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and advised officials to ensure uninterrupted supply during summer.

Chairing a meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, Mr. Palani directed authorities to repair damaged water pipelines and water pumps on a war-footing. They were told to create awareness among the public on the need for judicious use of water during summer.

He also directed the authorities to streamline water supply after plugging leaks and ensure that drinking water supply under combined water supply schemes reached the beneficiaries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.