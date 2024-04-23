Collector reviews drinking water schemes in Villupuram

April 23, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Collector C. Palani reviewed the implementation of drinking water schemes of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and advised officials to ensure uninterrupted supply during summer.

Chairing a meeting at the Collectorate on Monday, Mr. Palani directed authorities to repair damaged water pipelines and water pumps on a war-footing. They were told to create awareness among the public on the need for judicious use of water during summer.

He also directed the authorities to streamline water supply after plugging leaks and ensure that drinking water supply under combined water supply schemes reached the beneficiaries.