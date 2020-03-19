Collector reviews arrangements

Tamil Nadu

A review of ongoing COVID-19 prevention programme was carried out by Tirupattur Collector, M.P. Sivanarul on Wednesday.

He visited the Jolarpet railway station and inspected the awareness programme undertaken by the railway. Pamphlets with messages on prevention of infection was distributed to passengers and posters requesting the passengers to avoid unnecessary travel.

He advised the railway officials to strictly enforce the rule of checking passengers from different destinations till next fortnight.

Paramedical staff demonstrated handwashing methods at Tirupattur Government Hospital and hand sanitisation was insisted for the visitors.

He also asked the Health, Revenue and Police department personnel to keep a watch on passengers from neighbouring States coming through Velathikamanipenda, Kothur, and Thottikinaru checkposts.

A special control room has been established at the Collector’s office, Tirupattur with contact numbers 04179- 222290 or 01479-222111 for providing details and treatment on COVID-19, Mr. Sivanarul added.

