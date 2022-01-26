Collector presents medals, certificates of appreciation at R-Day celebration

MADURAI

26 January 2022 20:01 IST

18 freedom fighters in the district honoured

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar unfurled the tricolour at the Armed Reserve Police Grounds here at 8.05 a.m. on Wednesday on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day. Then, he inspected the Guard of Honour and took the salute by police personnel.

The Collector was accompanied by Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran. He presented Chief Minister’s Police Medal to 223 police personnel — 150 were from Madurai City Police and 73 from Madurai Rural Police.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 69 police personnel (44 from Madurai City Police and 25 from Madurai Rural Police), 317 government officials and 20 volunteers were presented with Certificates of Appreciation.

Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹47,22,094 from various departments was given to 78 beneficiaries. Mr. Aneesh Sekhar honoured two freedom fighters at their residence in the city. In all, 18 freedom fighters in the district were honoured.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic situation, cultural programmes, usually presented by school and college students, were not held at this year’s Republic Day event.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone) T.S. Anbu, Deputy Inspector General of Police R. Ponni, Madurai Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha and District Revenue Officer Senthil Kumari were present.

The Collector and Madurai Corporation Commissioner K.P. Karthikeyan offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Memorial Museum. Mr. Karthikeyan unfurled the national flag at Madurai Corporation Office.