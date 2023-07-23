ADVERTISEMENT

Collector orders probe into issuing renewal certificate for a quack to run clinic in Tirupattur

July 23, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

 Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian on Sunday has ordered an inquiry into complaints against officials of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (Tirupattur) for issuing an renewal of license to a quack to run his illegal clinic near Jolarpet town two months ago. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian on Sunday ordered an inquiry into complaints against officials of the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (Tirupattur) for the renewal of license to a quack to run his illegal clinic near Jolarpet town two months ago.

Health officials said that the renewal certificate, which contains the seal and signature of the Joint Director of Health Services (Tirupattur), K. Marimuthu, was allegedly issued to Lithya Sree Primary Health care Centre in Dhamalarimuthur village as a single practitioner registered under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Clinical Establishments (Regularation) Act, 1997, to provide allopathic services with no beds on March 27.

The certificate also mentions that the renewal is valid up to May 27, 2028. The centre was run by M. Sampath, a quack in the village. A copy of the certificate is available with The Hindu. “I have ordered an inquiry, which will also go into the veracity of the certificate issued, to the Health Department into the complaints. If found guilty, necessary action will be recommended,” the Collector told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Health officials said that the probe has been initiated after the renewal certificate and the picture of the quack went viral on social media platforms on Sunday, resulting in public outrage. Subsequently, it has been found that in March, Jolarpet police had arrested quack Sampath when his clinic was raided in the village.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US