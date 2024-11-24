Collector orders facelift of Government High School near Sholinghur

The decades-old Government High School at Polipakkam village near Sholinghur town in Ranipet will be restored soon with additional facilities, including library, science laboratory, adequate water taps and washrooms.

This comes after the school headmaster, K. Kamalakannan, has passed a resolution at the Gram Sabha meeting held in the village on Saturday, urging the district administration and School Education Department to restore the existing five dilapidated buildings that house at least eight classrooms.

Saturday’s resolution was the fourth one by the school headmaster, highlighting the need to restore school buildings, including its classrooms to ensure safety of students. “Most of the ceilings of classrooms were peeled off. During monsoon, walls of classrooms get wet and get drained onto the floor of the classrooms,” said Mr. Kamalakannan.

Following the resolution on restoration of classrooms in the school, Collector J.U. Chandrakala inspected the campus. She instructed Sholinghur block development officials to submit a report on restoration work and additional facilities that were required for the school.

“The school is the only such facility for students in the village and neighbouring hamlets. After completing Class X, students go to Banavaram village, around four km from Polipakkam, for higher classes,” said M. Karthik, president, Polipakkam village panchayat.

At present, the school has 292 students, including 150 girls. Of six buildings in the campus, five of them have been divided into eight classrooms as against the requirement of at least 13 classrooms.

Civic amenities like water taps and washrooms are inadequate. School authorities have requested Ms. Chandrakala for additional classrooms, washrooms, separate laboratory and library. They also requested repair of the damaged compound wall of the school to prevent trespassing of antisocials into the campus after school hours.