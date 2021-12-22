Collector launches cane crushing season in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM

22 December 2021 18:38 IST

Four lakh tonnes of sugar cane is aimed to be crushed for the crushing period next year

Collector D. Mohan launched cane crushing activities at Chengalrayan Co-operative sugar mill at Periyasevalai near here on Wednesday.

According to officials, four lakh tonnes of sugar cane, cultivated on about 12,000 acres, was aimed to be crushed at the co-operative mill during the crushing period next year. Farmers would be paid ₹2,900 per tonne of cane.

The government will soon transfer a special incentive of ₹192.50 per tonne to 5,000 farmers, who had supplied cane to the mill during the period 2020-21. The special incentive will be paid over and above the fair and remunerative price of ₹2,705.5 per tonne. . MLAs A.G. Manikannan, N. Pugazhenthi and managing director of the sugar mill K. Saraswathy were present.

