Collector launches awareness campaign on COVID-19

It was conducted at toll booths in Vikravandi and Moratandi

Villupuram Collector D. Mohan on Wednesday inaugurated an awareness campaign on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at the highway toll booths at Vikravandi and Moratandi.

According to a release, the Collector explained to the motorists and commuters the steps they should take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and distributed handbills.

The Collector also administered a pledge to the staff at the toll plaza. The campaign urged people to comply with protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and ensuring hand hygiene to fight the pandemic. Banners and posters on COVID-19 were also put up at the toll plaza.

Earlier, Mr. Mohan inaugurated a special vaccination camp for industrial workers attached to the Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited in Villupuram.