Tamil Nadu

Collector launches awareness campaign on COVID-19

Driving the message home: Folk artists creating awareness of COVID-appropriate behaviour and importance of vaccination at a toll plaza in Villupuram on Wednesday. S. S. KUMAR   | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Villupuram Collector D. Mohan on Wednesday inaugurated an awareness campaign on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at the highway toll booths at Vikravandi and Moratandi.

According to a release, the Collector explained to the motorists and commuters the steps they should take to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and distributed handbills.

The Collector also administered a pledge to the staff at the toll plaza. The campaign urged people to comply with protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and ensuring hand hygiene to fight the pandemic. Banners and posters on COVID-19 were also put up at the toll plaza.

Earlier, Mr. Mohan inaugurated a special vaccination camp for industrial workers attached to the Southern Agrifurane Industries Private Limited in Villupuram.


