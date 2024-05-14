Collector inspects safety features of school vehicles in Ranipet

Collector S. Valarmathi on Tuesday inspected school vehicles at the Government Higher Secondary School in Ranipet to check their safety features, ahead of the reopening of schools on June 6.

RTO officials said that the assessment was being done by the district-level committee on school safety that includes the Revenue Divisional Officer, the Deputy SP, the District Educational Officer and the Regional Transport Officer. The entire exercise should be completed in a few days to ensure that unfit vehicles are repaired before schools reopen. “All safety features, such as seats, footboard and first aid boxes, will be checked to ensure that students travel safely,” M. Ramalingam, RTO, Ranipet, told The Hindu.

During the inspection, the Collector checked the front and rear cameras – a new feature to prevent students being run over during pick up or drop.

