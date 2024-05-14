ADVERTISEMENT

Collector inspects safety features of school vehicles in Ranipet

Published - May 14, 2024 07:40 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Officials inspecting school vehicles in Ranipet on Tuesday.

Collector S. Valarmathi on Tuesday inspected school vehicles at the Government Higher Secondary School in Ranipet to check their safety features, ahead of the reopening of schools on June 6.

RTO officials said that the assessment was being done by the district-level committee on school safety that includes the Revenue Divisional Officer, the Deputy SP, the District Educational Officer and the Regional Transport Officer. The entire exercise should be completed in a few days to ensure that unfit vehicles are repaired before schools reopen. “All safety features, such as seats, footboard and first aid boxes, will be checked to ensure that students travel safely,” M. Ramalingam, RTO, Ranipet, told The Hindu.

During the inspection, the Collector checked the front and rear cameras – a new feature to prevent students being run over during pick up or drop.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US