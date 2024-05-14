GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Collector inspects safety features of school vehicles in Ranipet

Published - May 14, 2024 07:40 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Officials inspecting school vehicles in Ranipet on Tuesday.

Officials inspecting school vehicles in Ranipet on Tuesday.

Collector S. Valarmathi on Tuesday inspected school vehicles at the Government Higher Secondary School in Ranipet to check their safety features, ahead of the reopening of schools on June 6.

RTO officials said that the assessment was being done by the district-level committee on school safety that includes the Revenue Divisional Officer, the Deputy SP, the District Educational Officer and the Regional Transport Officer. The entire exercise should be completed in a few days to ensure that unfit vehicles are repaired before schools reopen. “All safety features, such as seats, footboard and first aid boxes, will be checked to ensure that students travel safely,” M. Ramalingam, RTO, Ranipet, told The Hindu.

During the inspection, the Collector checked the front and rear cameras – a new feature to prevent students being run over during pick up or drop.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.