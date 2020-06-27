Collector inspects reconstruction of Mairie building

District Collector T. Arun on Friday inspected the reconstruction of the Mairie building being carried out by the Project Implementation Agency (PIA).
The iconic 19th century landmark on Beach Road collapsed in 2014 under the impact of incessant rain.
Mr. Arun accompanied by officials of PIA reviewed the progress of the works being implemented with the World Bank assistance of ₹14.83 crore.
While a major portion of construction of the structure has been completed, wood work and fixing of marbles is incomplete. The work was delayed due to the lockdown restrictions, he said.
Built in 1870-71, the building is an important landmark in the city. It formed part of an ensemble of important structures such as the old lighthouse, customs house and the French consulate on Goubert Avenue.
Considered a symbol of their colonial power, the French named the premises “Town Hall” (Hotel De Ville), which housed the office of the Mayor of Puducherry, the Municipal Council, the Registry and other offices.
It was in this building that the first attempt at democracy for Puducherry was tried out in 1870-1900 long before the first general elections were held in British India, according to Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.
