Collector inaugurates warehouse for storing EVMs

VILLUPURAM

11 December 2020 01:14 IST

‘All EVMs, VVPAT machines will be kept’

Collector A. Annadurai on Thursday inaugurated the district’s warehouse for storage of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines at the Master Plan complex.

The 1,463-square metre building was built at a cost of ₹6.5 crore. It has a strong room and a warehouse for storing EVMs.

All the EVMs and VVPAT machines meant for the six Assembly constituencies in the district would be kept at the warehouse, an official said.

