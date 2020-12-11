Tamil NaduVILLUPURAM 11 December 2020 01:14 IST
Comments
Collector inaugurates warehouse for storing EVMs
Updated: 11 December 2020 01:14 IST
‘All EVMs, VVPAT machines will be kept’
Collector A. Annadurai on Thursday inaugurated the district’s warehouse for storage of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines at the Master Plan complex.
The 1,463-square metre building was built at a cost of ₹6.5 crore. It has a strong room and a warehouse for storing EVMs.
All the EVMs and VVPAT machines meant for the six Assembly constituencies in the district would be kept at the warehouse, an official said.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...