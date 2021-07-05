Collector holds review meet on monsoon preparedness

VILLUPURAM

05 July 2021 23:05 IST

Officials asked to clear encroachments on waterbodies, canals

A district consultative meeting on the administrative preparedness ahead of the southwest monsoon was held here on Monday.

Chairing the meeting, District Collector D. Mohan directed officials to ensure encroachments on waterbodies, inlets and canals were removed, and sandbags kept ready.

Revenue officials have been directed to remain cautious and take steps to alert people living in low-lying areas and along rivers, he said.

He asked officials to ensure that food was made available to those evacuated and housed in cyclone relief shelters.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel have been asked to be equipped with boats and rescue equipment for relief operations.

The Public Works Department should stock up enough sandbags along the bunds to prevent flooding. The Food and Civil Supplies Department staff were directed to ascertain food stocks available.

Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha and District Revenue Officer (in-charge) Saraswathy were present.