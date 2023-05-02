ADVERTISEMENT

Pudukottai Collector gives a warm send off to Duffedar on his superannuation day

May 02, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated May 03, 2023 04:49 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The joy in Anbazhagan’s face was palpable when the Collector asked him to sit in the front seat of her vehicle to give him a warm send off on the day of his retirement.

The Hindu Bureau

Screengrab of the video in which Duffedar Anbazhagan (thus retired) is made to sit in the front seat of Pudukottai District Collector Kavitha Ramu’s official vehicle, to give him a warm send- off on the day of his retirement recently. Photo: Special Arrangement

It was a moment to cherish for Anbazhagan on the day of his superannuation after serving as a Duffedar to the Collector in Pudukottai district. 

A warm send-off to Duffedar Anbazhagan was given by Collector Kavitha Ramu herself during a farewell function organised at the Collector’s Camp office recently. Anbazhagan had served as a Duffedar for nearly 29 years for many Collectors in Pudukottai. 

The joy in Anbazhagan’s face was palpable when the Collector asked him to sit in the front seat of her vehicle to give him a warm send-off on the day of his retirement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Kavitha Ramu appreciated Anbazhagan’s service before giving him a memorable farewell and later went to his house at Adappanvayal. A video clip of the Collector giving a warm send-off to the Duffedar in her vehicle went viral in the social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US