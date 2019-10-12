Collector gets notice on lake revival

The Madras High Court has issued notices to the Kancheepuram District Collector and other authorities on a public interest litigation petition that sought direction from the court to protect and restore Muvarasampattu lake located in Pallavaram taluk.

When the petition from one Ilayaraja came up for hearing on Thursday, the Dasara Holidays Division Bench comprising Justice S. Vaidyanathan and Justice C. Saravanan issued notice to the concerned authorities and posted the matter for further hearing to October 21.

The petitioner submitted that portions of the lake measuring about 2.33 hectares, and which served as a water source for irrigation and drinking, had vanished due to the haphazard development and blocking of water courses that bring water to the lake from catchment areas.

As the lake bed had become dry, the petitioned alleged that miscreants taking advantage of the same, were removing sand/soil from the lake regularly.

Apart from this, the situation had worsened with sewage being drained into the lake from the areas including Old Pallavaram, Tirisulam, Amman Nagar and Jayalakshmi Nagar that do not have drainage facilities. The lake had also become a garbage dumping yard, the petitioner said and sought for a direction from to the authorities to restore the lake.