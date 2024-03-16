ADVERTISEMENT

Collector flags off vehicle rally in Ranipet to promote use of piped natural gas

March 16, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - RANIPET

The rally also promotes one month of free gas, zero security deposit, zero registration fees, zero EMI, and zero rental charges

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Valarmathi flagged off a green rally from Muthukadai junction to Collectorate in Ranipet on Friday.

Collector S. Valarmathi flagged off a green vehicle rally from Muthukadai junction to Collectorate in Ranipet on Friday to promote piped natural gas usage among households in the district.

The rally, which was jointly organised by AG&Pratham and Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), was part of the ongoing National Domestic-PNG drive that was started in January in the country.

The rally also promotes the special incentives offered under the drive that include one month of free gas, zero security deposit, zero registration fees, zero EMI, and zero rental charges. The rally witnessed various CNG-powered private and public transport vehicles from Muthukadai to the Collectorate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, K. R. Venkatesan, regional head, AG&P Pratham for Vellore and Kolar regions, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US