Collector flags off vehicle rally in Ranipet to promote use of piped natural gas

March 16, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - RANIPET

Collector S. Valarmathi flagged off a green vehicle rally from Muthukadai junction to Collectorate in Ranipet on Friday to promote piped natural gas usage among households in the district.

The rally, which was jointly organised by AG&Pratham and Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), was part of the ongoing National Domestic-PNG drive that was started in January in the country.

The rally also promotes the special incentives offered under the drive that include one month of free gas, zero security deposit, zero registration fees, zero EMI, and zero rental charges. The rally witnessed various CNG-powered private and public transport vehicles from Muthukadai to the Collectorate.

On the occasion, K. R. Venkatesan, regional head, AG&P Pratham for Vellore and Kolar regions, the release said.

