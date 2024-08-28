GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Collector flags off mobile veterinary units in Cuddalore

Published - August 28, 2024 11:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar on Wednesday flagged off six mobile veterinary units to offer free services for livestock in the remote villages of the district.

According to an official of the Department of Animal Husbandry, each unit is fitted with all the necessary equipment and medicines required for treating livestock, and will have a veterinary doctor and an assistant deployed.

These vehicles would reach remote villages lacking veterinary hospitals and dispensaries to provide services free of cost.

Each ‘Mobile Veterinary Clinic’ would cover two remote villages every day and hold a veterinary camp from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Emergency treatment would be provided from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The veterinarian, aided by the veterinary assistant, would perform minor surgeries, provide vaccination, deworming, and artificial insemination, among other veterinary services.

Owners of livestock could dial toll-free number 1962 to avail themselves of the services of these mobile clinics.

