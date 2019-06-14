Collector appoints rent authority

The Collector of Vellore has appointed rent authority to handle issues relating to rent and other aspects under the Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act, 2018, (Tamil Nadu ACT 39 of 2018). The act came into effect starting from February 22, 2019.

In a recent order, it was stated that the Sub-Collector, Vellore, would handle cases pertaining to Vellore, Katpadi, Anaicut, Gudiyatham and Pernambut taluks, which form part of the Vellore division.

Similarly, the Sub-Collector, Ranipet, would oversee Walajah, Arcot, Arakkonam and Nemili, which fall under the Ranipet division.

The Sub-Collector, Tirupattur, was appointed for the taluks of Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur and Natrampalli, which come within the Tirupattur division.

The officers would function in all the urban areas (Municipal Corporation, Municipality, Town Panchayat, and Cantonment Board), falling within their respective territorial jurisdiction, a Collectorate source said.