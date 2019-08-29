Collector admits impediments to shifting Ooty Race Club

Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that though she had identified two alternative lands to shift the Madras Race Club from Udhagamandalam, both of them had temples, burial grounds, community halls and playgrounds used by the locals, who had strong objections to the acquisition of these lands.

The submission was made before a Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose, who wanted the club to be shifted from Udhagamandalam to the outskirts. Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted a report by the Collector stating that the district administration and the club members had inspected the two lands on Sunday.

The first piece of property, spread over 21.07 hectares in Kadaikampatti hamlet in Kottagiri taluk, was registered as a ‘Pudhar’ in revenue records. “During the joint inspection, the general public of the hamlet gathered and filed their objections. The land has a temple and a community hall. In addition to that, they are said to be using one part of the land as a burial ground for the past 60 years,” the report read. In so far as the other land in Jaccakombai hamlet in Nedugula village in Kottagiri taluk was concerned, it was spread over 60.63 hectares and registered as ‘ Tharisu’ in the revenue records.

“An extent of 21.50 hectares of land has been used as a playground and was also used for religious purposes. In addition, an extent of 14.57 hectares had been encroached by way of tea cultivation,” the Collector said. R. Parthasarathy, counsel for MRC, pointed out that the locals prevented them from entering both the lands during the joint inspection.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that a whopping amount of ₹200 crore to ₹400 crore would be required to level the alternative lands and create a racing track there.

The counsel stated that it would be impossible to transport the horses through floats. However, the judges said the locals must be convinced to give away their lands for the club, and directed the Advocate General to file a feasibility report on levelling the alternative lands and laying the race track.

The judges were informed that MRC had already handed over 1.5 acres of its land in Udhagamandalam for the creation of a vehicle parking lot.