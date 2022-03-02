Tamil Nadu

Collection of rent for temple properties crosses ₹120 crore

The State government plans to spend the money collected as rent on improving the amenities for devotees.

The State government plans to spend the money collected as rent on improving the amenities for devotees. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

Temples under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments have so far collected ₹120.64 crore as rent or lease amount dues this Fasli (1431) year.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu urged those who have rented or leased out properties belonging to temples to pay up the dues since that money would be ploughed back and spent on the temples and for the welfare of devotees visiting them. The department was working to create facilities, including provision of drinking water, toilets, and rope cars at temples.

Among the 40,000-odd temples in the State, Mylapore’s Kapaleeswarar temple leads with the collection of rent of ₹4.28 crore, which is followed by the Palaniandavar temple at ₹3.23 crore. The third place goes to the Ekambareswarar temple in Park Town. The two Chennai circles have collected a total of ₹28.53 crore, which is followed by ₹6.96 crore in the Tiruchi circle.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
Related Articles
Beyond faith: The contentious issue of temple lands in Tamil Nadu
₹11 crore collected as rent from temple properties through online portal, says Sekarbabu
HR&CE Dept. apprises HC of plan to recover ₹2,390.81 cr. in rental arrears due to temples
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2022 10:33:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/collection-of-rent-for-temple-properties-crosses-120-crore/article65184782.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY