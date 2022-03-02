Collection of rent for temple properties crosses ₹120 crore

Kapaleeswarar temple nets highest amount of ₹4.28 crore

Temples under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments have so far collected ₹120.64 crore as rent or lease amount dues this Fasli (1431) year.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu urged those who have rented or leased out properties belonging to temples to pay up the dues since that money would be ploughed back and spent on the temples and for the welfare of devotees visiting them. The department was working to create facilities, including provision of drinking water, toilets, and rope cars at temples.

Among the 40,000-odd temples in the State, Mylapore’s Kapaleeswarar temple leads with the collection of rent of ₹4.28 crore, which is followed by the Palaniandavar temple at ₹3.23 crore. The third place goes to the Ekambareswarar temple in Park Town. The two Chennai circles have collected a total of ₹28.53 crore, which is followed by ₹6.96 crore in the Tiruchi circle.