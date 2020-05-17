Collect parking fee for only one day, CMDA tells Koyambedu contractor

The underground parking lot at at the CMBT complex at Chennai. File photo

17 May 2020 16:23 IST

The agency was collecting fee for the entire lockdown period

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Agency (CMDA) has directed the parking contractor at Koyambedu bus terminus to collect fees from vehicle owners for only one day and not for the entire lockdown period.

In a circular issued to the parking contractor, Sri Mangalam Agencies of Thiruvottiyur, the CMDA member secretary pointed out that the lockdown was in place from March 25 for fighting COVID-19 and extended till May 17 (now till May 31).

There were a total of 1,359 two-wheelers and 145 cars parked in double level basement yard of the bus terminus. “It is understood that you are collecting the parking fee for the entire lockdown period for the vehicles were parked in the area,” the member secretary noted.

During the lockdown, movement of vehicles was being prohibited and so it was not possible for vehicle owners to take their vehicles parked at the bus terminus, he pointed out.

Therefore, parking fees should not be collected for the entire lockdown period, he said, directing the contractor to collect fee only for one day from the owners of the vehicles parked in the yard.