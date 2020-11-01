Collapse of roof in medical college exposes corruption, alleges Stalin

CHENNAI

AIADMK govt. only interested in collecting commission, he says

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday alleged that the collapse of the roof of the portico at Government Medical College in Namakkal had exposed corruption and irregularities in tender process.

“The incident in which five persons were injured clearly shows the poor quality of construction works in a government hospital where poor and middle class are being treated,” he said.

He said once the DMK was elected to power it would cancel all tenders and bring to justice who were responsible for the irregularities and corruption.

Mr. Stalin said the cost of the construction was ₹350 crore and it was shocking that it had collapsed after 60% work was completed. “The incident raises questions about the future of the buildings. Though the AIADMK government boasted about getting permission for new medical colleges, the incident explains to the people that is actually interested in calling for tenders and collecting commission,” he said.