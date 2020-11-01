Collapse of roof in medical college exposes corruption, alleges Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday alleged that the collapse of the roof of the portico at Government Medical College in Namakkal had exposed corruption and irregularities in tender process.
“The incident in which five persons were injured clearly shows the poor quality of construction works in a government hospital where poor and middle class are being treated,” he said.
He said once the DMK was elected to power it would cancel all tenders and bring to justice who were responsible for the irregularities and corruption.
Mr. Stalin said the cost of the construction was ₹350 crore and it was shocking that it had collapsed after 60% work was completed. “The incident raises questions about the future of the buildings. Though the AIADMK government boasted about getting permission for new medical colleges, the incident explains to the people that is actually interested in calling for tenders and collecting commission,” he said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath