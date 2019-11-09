Security stepped up across Tamil Nadu in the wake of Ayodhya verdict

Communally sensitive Coimbatore city came under a security blanket on Saturday morning in view of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute.

In the city, a total of 1,800 police personnel were deployed in sensitive areas, public places and places of religious importance. The police arranged for security at temples and mosques in the city from the early hours of Saturday. Armed personnel from the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and the RAF (Rapid Action Force) were also part of the security cover in the city.

Security was also stepped up in communally sensitive Mettupalayam. A senior police officer said that Additional Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal was overseeing the security apparatus in Coimbatore district.

According to K. Periaiah, Inspector General of Police (West Zone), around 11,000 police personnel have been deployed in the eight districts of the West Zone.

Madurai

Sniffer dogs were part of the enhanced security arrangements in Madurai | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

Secuirty has been stepped up Madurai city as well, in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict, on Saturday. Around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed in various parts of the city, especially those identified as communally-sensitive spots. However, all schools and colleges and government offices functioned as usual, though vehicular traffic was thin

Commissioner of Police S. Davidson Devasirvatham said that security has been beefed up in almost all the the places identified as sensitive. Police patrol has been intensified and check posts strengthened. Four Deputy Commissioners of Police and an Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police have been patrolling one police range each.

Police personnel have been deployed at places of worship, offices of religious groups, crowded places like bus stands and railway stations and vital installations. Vigil has also been stepped up in certain pockets.

At the Madurai Railway junction, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Tamil Nadu Railway Police have tightened security. All passengers entering the railway junction are being frisked and their luggages scanned. Sniffer dogs have been deployed by the RPF.

The security personnel took up open-line patrolling since Friday night, TRP Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. Elangovan said.

Armed guards at Andal Temple in Srivilliputtur

The Andal Temple in Srivilliputtur was brought under tight police security on Saturday. Armed guards have been posted at the temple, the tower of which represents Tamil Nadu Government emblem.

Virudhunagar district Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, said that picketing has been posted at all places of worship. Open-line patrolling too, has been intensified. One quick reaction team has been posted at each of the police sub-divisions

Visible policing has been increased at crowded places like bus stands and railway stations.

Tiruchi & Thanjavur

Bag checking as part of increased security in Tiruchi | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Tight security arrangements have been made in Central districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tiruchi and Thanjavur, in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict.

As many as 12,000 police personnel have been deployed in Karur, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and other districts, according to V. Varadharaju, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone. He said a high alert has been sounded. The police were closely monitoring developments. Nine companies of Tamil Nadu Special Police have also been deployed for security.

Mr. Varadharaju, who is camping in Tiruvarur, told The Hindu that the vigil would be maintained round the clock. Additional security arrangements have been made at vital installations, temples and religious places and State and Central government institutions. There was no report of any untoward incident in any part of the central districts.

Tiruchi Commissioner of Police A. Amalraj said additional security arrangements had been made at thickly populated places and places of public congregation such as the Central Bus Stand to prevent untoward incidents. “The situation is normal and peaceful. No untoward incident has been reported so far,” Mr. Amalraj said.

Vellore

Police check bags at the Sri Jalagandeswarar temple inside the historic Vellore Fort on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Areas under Vellore district such as Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Pernambut, Melvisharam came under security cover from Saturday morning.

In these areas, over 2,500 police personnel have been deployed at sensitive areas, public places and places of religious importance. The police arranged for security cover at the Vellore Fort, Sri Jalagandeswarar Temple and Big mosques in Vellore, Arcot, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Pernambut, and Walajahpet on Saturday. Armed personnel from the CRPF and the RAF were also part of the security cover in the city.

Security operations -- such as the screening of bags brought by passenger and parcels received at railway stations including at Ambur, Jolarpet, Katpadi and Arakkonam -- were stepped up. Superintendent of Police, Praveshkumar visited sensitive spots in Ambur town and Vaniyambadi to oversee the security arrangements.