Coimbatore, Tambaram, Tirunelveli get new police commissioners

Government makes a major reshuffle of senior IPS officers

A major reshuffle of senior IPS officers was made in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with new Commissioners of Police appointed to Coimbatore, Tambaram and Tirunelveli.

Additional Director-General of Police A. Amalraj has been posted as the Commissioner of Police, Tambaram. The 1996-batch IPS officer will hold full additional charge as ADGP/Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, till the completion of training of direct recruit sub-inspectors.

Dr. Amalraj will be the second Commissioner of the newly formed Tambaram commissionerate, a post which fell vacant following the retirement of Director-General of Police M. Ravi last month.

Inspector-General of Police Avinash Kumar, on his return from Central deputation, was posted as the Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli, in place of Santosh Kumar, who was posted as IGP, Central Zone.

V. Balakrishnan, IGP, Central Zone, was posted as the Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore, in place of Pradip Kumar, who was relieved for Central deputation.

P.C. Thenmozhi, IGP/Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, Chennai, was posted as IGP, North Zone, in the existing vacancy. C. Mageshwari, IGP, Technical Services, will take charge as the Additional Commissioner of Police, CCB, Chennai. M.V. Jayagowri, IGP, SID, CB-CID, was posted as Additional Director, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, in the existing vacancy.

IGP N. Kannan, who was transferred from the post of Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Chennai, in the backdrop of the controversy over the registration of a case against the management of a Tamil magazine and some journalists/activists and kept without posting, was made IGP, Armed Police, Chennai.

Tiruvallur SP C. Vijaya Kumar was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, Chennai, in place of R. Shiva Prasad, who was posted as SP, Madurai.

R. Sundaravathanam, DCP, Washermanpet, Chennai, was posted as SP, Karur, in place of P. Sundaravadivel, who was posted as SP, Coastal Security Group, Ramanathapuram. Madurai SP V. Baskaran was posted as SP, Dindigul, in place of V.R. Srinivasan, who was posted as DCP, East, Tirunelveli City, in place of T. P. Suresh Kumar, who was posted as SP, Tiruvarur.

Tiruvannamalai SP Allatipalli Pavan Kumar was posted as DCP, Washermanpet, Chennai. Ramanathapuram SP E. Karthik was posted as SP, Special Branch-CID, a post which SP S. Saravanan held as additional charge.

P. Thangadurai, DCP, South, Madurai City, was posted as SP, Ramanathapuram. R. Jayanthi, SP, Enforcement, Salem, was posted as SP, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, Chennai. N. Manivannan, SP/Principal, Police Training College, has been posted as DCP, Red Hills, Avadi.

SP P.C. Kalyan, on return from Central deputation, was posted as SP, Tiruvallur, in place of R.V. Varun Kumar, who was posted as SP, Enforcement, Madurai.

D. Shanmugapriya, SP, Cyber Crime, Chennai, will be the SP of the NRI Cell, Chennai, a newly created post. K. Karthikeyan, SP/DCP, Kilpauk, was posted as SP, Tiruvannamalai. Om Prakash Meena, DCP, Traffic, East, Chennai, was posted as the Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion, New Delhi, in the existing vacancy.

N. Mohanraj, SP/DCP South, Salem City, was posted as DCP North, Madurai City, in place of T.K. Rajasekaran, who was posted as SP, Establishment, DGP Office, Chennai. T. Jayachandran, DCP North, Coimbatore, was posted as SP, Economic Offences Wing, Chennai.

S.R. Senthil Kumar, DCP, Traffic, Coimbatore, was posted as DCP, Headquarters, Chennai. G. Stalin, DCP, Headquarters, Chennai, was posted as DCP, CCB-III, Chennai. S. Selvaraj, DCP, Headquarters, Coimbatore, was posted as SP/Principal, Police Training College, Chennai.

R. Mutharasu, DCP, South, Tiruchi, was posted as SP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Chennai. K. Suresh Kumar, DCP, West, Tirunelveli, was posted as DCP, Headquarters, Tiruchi. G. Ramar, DCP, Modern Control Room, Chennai, was posted as SP, Tamil Nadu Commando Force, Chennai.

D. Ashok Kumar, SP, Intellectual Property Rights, Chennai, was posted as SP-II, Cyber Crime, Chennai, in place of Arun Balagopalam, who was posted as SP, Cyber Crime Cell, CB-CID, Chennai.

K. Stalin, SP, CS-CID, was posted as SP, Cyber Arangam, Chennai, in place of R. Vedarathinam, who was posted as SP, V&AC, Chennai. E.S. Uma, DCP, South, Coimbatore, was posted as SP, Railways, Chennai. R. Sakthivel, DCP, North, Tiruchi, was posted as DCP, Traffic, South Chennai. P. Ravi, DCP, South, Tirupur city, was posted as SP, Idol Wing-CID, Chennai.

P.R. Venmathi, SP/Commandant, Regimental Centre, Avadi, was posted as SP, Social Justice, Chennai, in place of M. Vijayalakshmi, who was posted as SP/Commandant, Regimental Centre, Avadi.