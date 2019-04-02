Coimbatore SP, two others transferred

The State government on Monday transferred Coimbatore Superintendent of Police, the Deputy SP and an inspector, amidst demands for action against them for disclosing the name of the sexual assault survivor in the Pollachi case.
The outgoing SP R. Pandiarajan has not been given any posting. IPS officer Sujit Kumar is the new Coimbatore SP. Pollachi Sub Division DSP R. Jayaram and Inspector of Police in Pollachi East Police Station A. Natesan were also shifted.
According to a note issued by Home Secretary K.G. Sivakumar, the Deputy Superintendent of Police would be the new DSP, Pollachi Sub Division. R. Venkataraman would be the Inspector at the Pollachi East Police Station in Coimbatore district.
