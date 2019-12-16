Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore school principal, 3 teachers booked for sexual assault on siblings

The students were called to the principal’s office where the assault took place, the complaint says

Sulur police in Coimbatore have booked the principal and three women teachers of a school for alleged sexual assault on two siblings, a class XI student and his younger brother. The incident took place when the principal frisked the siblings to check whether they were carrying mobile phones to the school, said the police.

Condemning the incident, a section of the students boycotted classes and staged a protest on the school premises on Monday morning.

The police said the alleged incident took place on the afternoon of December 1, when the siblings were frisked to check for the suspected possession of mobile phones.

As per the complaint filed by the Class XI student, the principal called him and his brother to the office between 12.30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The principal allegedly sexually assaulted the boys while the three teachers held them firmly. The students alleged that the accused also photographed the act and threatened the siblings, saying that the photographs would be uploaded online if others came to know about the incident.

The police booked the four under Sections 7 (sexual assault) and 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act read with 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) of the Information Technology Act and 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code late on Sunday.

