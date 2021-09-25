Coimbatore resident secures 33rd rank in civil services exam

CHENNAI

25 September 2021 01:21 IST

Coimbatore resident Narayana Sarma, 25, has secured 33rd rank in the UPSC civil services examination 2020. Mr. Sarma, in his third attempt, had opted for Public Administration as his optional subject.

“For current affairs, I followed newspapers on a daily basis. Continuous practice without giving up despite setbacks is the key to crack this exam,” said Mr. Sarma.

He did his B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Amrita University, Coimbatore. “The most challenging aspect of the exam was to move on to the next attempt without thinking much about past failures. However, I was able to manage that transition well,” said Mr. Sarma.

Tenkasi resident Shanmuga Valli, 26, has secured 108th rank in her third attempt. She did her Electronics and Communication Engineering in College of Engineering Guindy, Anna University, in 2017.

“My family supported me and gave me confidence to work hard. I read The Hindu for current affairs. My optional subject was Sociology. I received free coaching at the All India Civil Services coaching centre, which is run by the State government,” said Ms. Shanmuga Valli, who also received coaching at Manidhaneyam and Aram IAS Academy.

Guduvanchery resident Priyanga Rangasamy Annadurai has secured 181st rank in the exam. Her optional subject was Tamil literature. Her father retired as driver in Chennai Port Trust. She did her Computer Science and Engineering from Valliammai Engineering College. She joined Tata Consultancy Services and started preparing for her civil services examination at Aram IAS Academy. Later she quit her job to focus on preparation.

“A candidate has to learn from mistakes and get the right guidance for success in this examination. I thank my family and mentors,” she said.

According to a press release from Manidhaneyam IAS Academy, 18 students who received free coaching cleared the exam.

Coimbatore resident D.Ranjith, a candidate with hearing disability has secured 750th rank. His mother Amirthavalli, who is a school headmistress, said he worked hard utilising technology to clear the examination. He did his Mechanical Engineering from PSG Tech.