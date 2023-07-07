ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Range DIG C. Vijayakumar commits suicide; CM Stalin expresses condolences

July 07, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - COIMBATORE

He allegedly grabbed his gunman’s pistol and shot himself.

The Hindu Bureau

C. Vijayakumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Range alleged died by suicide at his camp office in Coimbatore on Friday, July 7, 2023 morning.

Police sources said Vijayakumar went for jogging in the morning and returned to his camp office at Race Course at 6.50 a.m.

A senior police officer said the reasons and circumstances that led the DIG to end his life were yet to be ascertained.

The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Senior police officers including Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan and West Zone Inspector General of Police R. Sudhakar visited the hospital.

Vijayakumar had assumed office as Coimbatore Range DIG on January 6. Prior to this, he had served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, Chennai.

CM Stalin condoles death

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed shock and condoled the death of Vijayakumar. Recalling the police officer’s service to the force in various capacities, including as the Superintendent of Police, Mr. Stalin said his death was a huge loss to the Tamil Nadu Police. He expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members and friends.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

