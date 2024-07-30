ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore rains: Minor landslip claims two lives near Valparai; youth dies in house collapse near Pollachi

Updated - July 30, 2024 01:21 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 12:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths of the three persons in the rain-related disasters

The Hindu Bureau

(From left) A. Hariharasudhan, A. Rajeswari alias Muthammal and S. Dhanapriya | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A woman and her granddaughter died in a minor landslip occurred near Valparai in Coimbatore district early on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The police said that A. Rajeswari alias Muthammal, 57, a resident of Idathukarai near Sholayar reservoir, and her granddaughter S. Dhanapriya, 15, died after a portion of the hill behind their house slipped around 4 a.m. The mud walls of the house collapsed and the duo, who was sleeping inside, died after getting buried under the debris.

Rajeswari’s husband Arumugam, who works as a security guard for a cottage in the locality, was not in the house. Neighbours found the house collapse around 7 a.m. and recovered the bodies with the support of the Fire and Rescue Services.

Dhanapriya had been studying in Class X in a government school at Valparai. The police shifted the bodies to the Government Hospital Valparai.

House collapse

In another incident, A. Hariharasudhan, a resident of Anna Nagar at Thippampatty near Gomangalam, died after the wall of his house collapsed around 3 a.m. The police said that mud wall of the house of a neighbour, namely Mayilathal, collapsed onto Hariharasudhan’s house and he died on the spot.

The police shifted the body to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi.

CM announces solatium

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the deaths of the three persons in the rain-related disasters and announced a solarium of ₹3 lakh each to the next of kin.

