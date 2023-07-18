Coimbatore police register case against Great Bombay Circus for animal cruelty

July 18, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Race Course police in Coimbatore has registered a case against the Great Bombay Circus for alleged cruelty to dogs and birds that are made to perform different tricks to entertain people.

The police registered a case against the proprietor and manager of the circus company based on a complaint lodged by Chennai-based Arun Prasanna G., the founder of the People For Cattle in India (PFCI), under Sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Mr. Prasanna complained that the circus company was found using seven dogs, one macaw, two cockatoos and three African grey parrots for the 7 p.m. show at V.O.C. Grounds in Coimbatore on July 16.

“The dogs and the birds were forced to perform tricks that are against their natural movement and behaviour. The wings of the birds were found clipped and they were unable to fly more than a few feet. The animals were in extreme distress,” he alleged.

According to him, a certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) must be obtained under the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules 2001 for the animals and birds used for circuses.

“The circus company has a certificate for dogs which was issued in 2010 and it may not be possible that the same dogs are performing still now. Similarly, the certificate for the birds was issued in 2004,” Mr. Prasanna alleged.

It is to be noted that the Thrissur city police had booked the same circus company in April this year based on the complaint filed by the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PeTA) and confiscated four exotic birds. The company was also booked by the Mysuru city police for a similar offence in October 2022, added Mr. Prasanna who wanted the dogs and the birds to be confiscated by the police for rehabilitation at the earliest.

