The Mayors of Coimbatore and Tirunelveli resigned from their post on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar submitted her resignation to Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, citing health issues and personal reasons.

In accordance with Section 37 of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act, 1981, a special council meeting will be held on July 8 (Monday) for the approval of her resignation by the elected body. “The council will also decide who will hold additional charge,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mayor, who was earlier in Chennai amid speculation over her resignation, returned to Coimbatore to officially step down from her post.

A senior DMK functionary suggested that Ms. Anandakumar’s resignation was also related to recent allegations from councillors regarding her performance and her husband’s interference in her mayoral duties.

DMK office-bearers in Coimbatore cited her “lacklustre performance as a Mayor” and her strained relations with party members and officials as reasons for her exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Health reasons’

However, Ms. Anandakumar told The Hindu that her decision was solely due to health reasons, and that she had faced no pressure from the party high command. “I originally intended to serve as a councillor, but was appointed Mayor,” she claimed. Ms. Anandakumar declined to comment on whether she intends to remain a councillor.

Her exit marks the second such resignation mid-way through a tenure in Coimbatore. The first instance occurred in 2014, when S.M. Velusamy of the AIADMK stepped down as Mayor. At the time, since Mayors were directly elected by the people, a byelection was held in Coimbatore, which Ganapathy Rajkumar (now a DMK MP) won on an AIADMK ticket.

Tirunelveli Mayor P.M. Saravanan, who had been facing stiff opposition from councillors of his own party, also stepped down citing personal reasons. He tendered his resignation to Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner said that a special council meeting would be held on July 8 to decide on the Mayor’s resignation.

However, a party source said that he was asked to step down by the party high command, as he had lost the confidence of the DMK councillors.

Mr. Saravanan, a first-time councillor, became Mayor after the party high command decided to go for a candidate from the Pillaimar community, one of the three dominant communities in Tirunelveli.

ADVERTISEMENT

The then party district secretary and sitting MLA from Palayamkottai, M. Abdul Wahab, rallied behind Mr. Saravanan and ensured his victory amid a tough fight from within the party. However, Mr. Saravanan later fell out with Mr. Wahab.

With no ground support from the party cadre and councillors, Mr. Saravanan became “unpopular”, so much so that he had to face the wrath of the councillors at every council meeting.

The councillors made multiple representations to the party high command demanding that Mr. Saravanan be replaced. Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who is in charge of Tirunelveli district, also tried his best to get the Mayor and the councillors on the same page, but in vain.

They even moved a no-confidence motion against Mr. Saravanan in January. However, the leadership took all possible steps to prevent an embarrassment for the ruling party, and ensured that the no-confidence motion was “dropped” by convincing the councillors to stay away from the council meeting.

“With Mr. Saravanan showing no sign of having a rapprochement with the councillors, the civic body bore the brunt as development and welfare works took a hit,” a party source said.

The stand-off between the Mayor and the councillors, and his failure to keep them in “good humour” cost him his post, as he literally had no councillor in the city by his side, the source added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.