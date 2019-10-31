Coimbatore man booked for pronouncing talaq

The Coimbatore city police booked a man, along with his three siblings and kins, after he allegedly gave talaq to his wife while they were on a holiday trip to a beach in Kerala, a few days after marriage.

This is, by many accounts, the first case of its kind in the district, after the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, came into force in August this year, according to which instant triple talaq is a criminal offence that attracts imprisonment up to three years.

Case against family

The Podanur police in Coimbatore registered a case against M. Mohammed Ali of K.K. Street near Annur, sister Banu, brother-in-law Jakkaria, brother Basha, another sister Nisha, uncle Anwar and Anwar’s wife, based on the complaint filed by his wife H. Vajiya, 24, on Tuesday. According to the police, Ali and the complainant got married in July this year.

However, alleged differences of opinion grew between the couple, a few days after the marriage.

“The alleged incident took place when the accused and the complainant were on a trip to Cherai beach in Ernakulam district of Kerala in July,” said a woman police officer, who is investigating the case

“The complainant also alleged that all the accused harassed her mentally and physically on various occasions,” she added.

The police said the accused were booked under Sections 3 (Any pronouncement of talaq by a Muslim husband upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal) read with 4 (Any Muslim husband who pronounces talaq referred to in Section 3 upon his wife shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, and shall also be liable to fine) of the new Act.

Second in State

The investigating officer added that it could be the second case registered under provisions of the Act in Tamil Nadu, since it came into force in August.

The first case was registered in Pudukottai district earlier this month.