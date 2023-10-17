ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore, Madurai, Avadi Corporations get new Commissioners

October 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the latest shuffle of IAS officers, M. Sivaguru Prabakaran and L. Madhubalan will take over as Commissioners of Coimbatore and Madurai Municipal Corporations respectively. S. Sheik Abdul Rahaman will assume office as Commissioner of Avadi Municipal Corporation.

While Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao will assume office as Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation, V. Sivakrishnamurthy is set to take over as Commissioner of Erode Corporation. A G.O. in this regard was issued by the State government on Monday.

K.J. Praveen Kumar is set to assume office as Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Katta Ravi Teja will assume office as GCC’s Regional Deputy Commissioner (North). K. Tharpagaraj has been posted as Deputy Secretary in Higher Education Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Prathap will assume office as Joint Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, while S. Priyanka is set to take over as Additional Collector (Development) in Tiruvarur district. R. Saranya will assume office as Additional Collector (Development) in Cuddalore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US