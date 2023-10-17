HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore, Madurai, Avadi Corporations get new Commissioners

October 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

In the latest shuffle of IAS officers, M. Sivaguru Prabakaran and L. Madhubalan will take over as Commissioners of Coimbatore and Madurai Municipal Corporations respectively. S. Sheik Abdul Rahaman will assume office as Commissioner of Avadi Municipal Corporation.

While Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao will assume office as Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation, V. Sivakrishnamurthy is set to take over as Commissioner of Erode Corporation. A G.O. in this regard was issued by the State government on Monday.

K.J. Praveen Kumar is set to assume office as Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Katta Ravi Teja will assume office as GCC’s Regional Deputy Commissioner (North). K. Tharpagaraj has been posted as Deputy Secretary in Higher Education Department.

M. Prathap will assume office as Joint Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, while S. Priyanka is set to take over as Additional Collector (Development) in Tiruvarur district. R. Saranya will assume office as Additional Collector (Development) in Cuddalore.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.