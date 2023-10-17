Coimbatore, Madurai, Avadi Corporations get new Commissioners

October 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the latest shuffle of IAS officers, M. Sivaguru Prabakaran and L. Madhubalan will take over as Commissioners of Coimbatore and Madurai Municipal Corporations respectively. S. Sheik Abdul Rahaman will assume office as Commissioner of Avadi Municipal Corporation.

While Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao will assume office as Commissioner of Tirunelveli Corporation, V. Sivakrishnamurthy is set to take over as Commissioner of Erode Corporation. A G.O. in this regard was issued by the State government on Monday.

K.J. Praveen Kumar is set to assume office as Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central), Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Katta Ravi Teja will assume office as GCC’s Regional Deputy Commissioner (North). K. Tharpagaraj has been posted as Deputy Secretary in Higher Education Department.

M. Prathap will assume office as Joint Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, while S. Priyanka is set to take over as Additional Collector (Development) in Tiruvarur district. R. Saranya will assume office as Additional Collector (Development) in Cuddalore.