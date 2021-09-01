Coimbatore logs fewer cases than Chennai

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 02:12 IST

Daily COVID-19 count exceeds 100 in only three districts; Ramanathapuram records just one case

Fresh COVID-19 infections dropped to 1,512 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Coimbatore logged fewer cases than Chennai, with 173 people testing positive as against 189 in the State capital. The daily tally saw a marginal rise in Erode and Thanjavur districts, while Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of cases, with only one person testing positive.

The daily cases continued to exceed 100 only in three districts — Coimbatore, Chennai and Erode. While Chennai recorded the most number of cases at 189, Erode’s daily caseload rose from 129 to 141. Thanjavur recorded 98 cases, compared with 78 on Tuesday. In Chengalpattu, 95 people tested positive. There were 67 cases in Tiruppur, 66 in Tiruchi, 64 in Tiruvallur, 57 in Namakkal and 52 in Salem. Along with Ramanathapuram, six other districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. The fresh cases took the State’s tally to 26,14,872.

Another 22 people succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 34,921. Of the 38 districts, 24 did not report any death due to COVID-19. There were three deaths each in Coimbatore, Thanjavur and Tiruvallur. Chennai reported two deaths.

Two women in their 30s, who had no co-morbidities, were among those who succumbed to COVID-19. A 39-year-old woman from Erode was admitted to the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on August 21. She died on August 29 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A 36-year-old resident of Chennai was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on August 24 and died on August 26 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. As many as 1,725 people were discharged after treatment in the State. The number of active cases dropped to 16,850.

As many as 1,51,012 samples were tested in 24 hours. A total of 4,23,17,923 samples have been tested so far.

The State vaccinated 5,75,648 persons on Tuesday, the highest number on a single day so far. The previous highest daily coverage was on August 26 when 5,72,898 persons were vaccinated. The new high took the overall coverage of government vaccination centres to over three crore — 3,05,52,241. Among those vaccinated were 3,58,474 persons aged 18-44 and 1,68,698 aged 45-59. The cumulative coverage of private vaccination centres from May 1 was 21,28,072.