Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore district reports one new case of COVID-19

Coimbatore district reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that one person recovered from the disease on Wednesday and the district had 18 active cases.

The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 0.2% on Tuesday when one person tested positive for the disease.

Tiruppur district did not report fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

One person recovered from the disease and there were three active cases in the district. The district’s TPR stood at 0.4 % on Tuesday when one new case was reported. 


