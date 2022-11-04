Coimbatore car blast: We acted swiftly to prevent further untoward incidents, says Law Minister

“Those with a conscience have appreciated the action. We are not concerned about those without a conscience,” the Minister said, while speaking to reporters in Pudukottai on Friday

The Hindu Bureau PUDUKOTTAI
November 04, 2022 17:07 IST

Law Minister S. Regupathy | Photo Credit: RAJARATHINAM RM

The Tamil Nadu government acted swiftly in the Coimbatore car blast case by arresting five accused persons immediately, thus preventing further untoward incidents, Law Minister S. Regupathy said on Friday. 

Refuting the BJP’s repeated accusation that the government had not handled the case properly, he said, “What else could be done with such swiftness.” Those with a conscience appreciated the action taken. “We are not concerned about those without a conscience,” he said at a brief interaction with reporters in Pudukottai. 

Asked about the four-day delay in handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency, Mr. Regupathy said there were instances of cases having been handed over to the NIA even after a month.

