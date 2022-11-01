Coimbatore car blast: Searches in houses of four Muslim men in Tirunelveli district

One of the men, whose house was searched, had been deported by Saudi Arabia in 2019 allegedly for his support of the IS; the search on Tuesday yielded no evidence, sources said

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
November 01, 2022 17:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The city police conducted a surprise check at the homes of four Muslim men on Tuesday morning | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

ADVERTISEMENT

Tension gripped the Muslim-dominant Melapalayam area of Tirunelveli, after the City Police conducted a surprise search at the houses of four Muslim youth on Tuesday. The 5-hour searches, were conducted as part of the ongoing investigation of the Coimbatore car blast, by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

 As the police personnel entered the houses of Shaib Mohammed Ali, 35, Syed Mohammed Bhukari, 36, Mohammed Ali, 38, and Mohammed Ibrahim, 37, on Khader Maideen Moopan Street in Melapalayam around 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the locality remained tense, with additional police force was deployed. No one was allowed to leave or enter the houses.

Sources in the police said Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim was detained and deported to India by the Saudi Arabian police in 2019 after he allegedly campaigned in support of the Islamic State. On his landing in India, the NIA arrested him and conducted searches in his house, where some evidence including SIM cards were reportedly recovered. Even as he was out on bail recently, the Tamil Nadu Police have conducted searches in his house.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the searches reportedly did not yield any anticipated evidence, the deployment of police personnel and the search irked the residents on the street.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app