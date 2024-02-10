ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore car blast | NIA sleuths begin searches across locations in T.N.

February 10, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - MADURAI

In Madurai, the officers searched the residence of a Wahdat E Islami Hind functionary; in Tiruchi the house of a man running an electrical shop was searched

The Hindu Bureau

The NIA searches are related to the Coimbatore car blast that took place in October 2022 | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team in Madurai, began searches at the residence of a Wahdat E Islami Hind functionary’s house on Kazimar Street. early on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore car blast | National Investigation Agency arrests 14th accused person

Sources said the raid was related to the Coimbatore car blast, which took place in October 2022. Following the blast, NIA which took over the case, had conducted similar searches across several districts in the State.

About four NIA sleuths who entered the functionary’s house on Kazimar Street are investigating, to find out if the functionary was, in any way, connected to the blast. Police personnel were deployed at the location to prevent any untoward incidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchi searches

In Tiruchi, NIA officers began searches at a house in Kooni Bazaar. According to police sources, the NIA sleuths are searching the residence of Ashraf Ali, who runs an electrical shop in the city. Three NIA officials arrived at his house in Kooni Bazaar near Bheema Nagar around 6 a.m. and started a search.

ALSO READ
One year of Coimbatore car blast | Residents recall an explosion that woke them up to a terror-stricken day

Similarly, another team of NIA officials went to East Boulevard Road in Tiruchi to search the house of Abdul Rasool. His house was reportedly locked and the officials left the spot, police sources added.

Sources said these simultaneous searches are also taking place in Chennai and Tirunelveli.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US