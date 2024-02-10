Coimbatore car blast | NIA sleuths begin searches across locations in T.N.

February 10, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - MADURAI

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team in Madurai, began searches at the residence of a Wahdat E Islami Hind functionary’s house on Kazimar Street. early on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Sources said the raid was related to the Coimbatore car blast, which took place in October 2022. Following the blast, NIA which took over the case, had conducted similar searches across several districts in the State.

About four NIA sleuths who entered the functionary’s house on Kazimar Street are investigating, to find out if the functionary was, in any way, connected to the blast. Police personnel were deployed at the location to prevent any untoward incidents.

Tiruchi searches

In Tiruchi, NIA officers began searches at a house in Kooni Bazaar. According to police sources, the NIA sleuths are searching the residence of Ashraf Ali, who runs an electrical shop in the city. Three NIA officials arrived at his house in Kooni Bazaar near Bheema Nagar around 6 a.m. and started a search.

Similarly, another team of NIA officials went to East Boulevard Road in Tiruchi to search the house of Abdul Rasool. His house was reportedly locked and the officials left the spot, police sources added.

Sources said these simultaneous searches are also taking place in Chennai and Tirunelveli.