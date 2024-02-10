GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore car blast | NIA sleuths begin searches across locations in T.N.

In Madurai, the officers searched the residence of a Wahdat E Islami Hind functionary; in Tiruchi the house of a man running an electrical shop was searched

February 10, 2024 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The NIA searches are related to the Coimbatore car blast that took place in October 2022

The NIA searches are related to the Coimbatore car blast that took place in October 2022 | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team in Madurai, began searches at the residence of a Wahdat E Islami Hind functionary’s house on Kazimar Street. early on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

ALSO READ
Coimbatore car blast | National Investigation Agency arrests 14th accused person

Sources said the raid was related to the Coimbatore car blast, which took place in October 2022. Following the blast, NIA which took over the case, had conducted similar searches across several districts in the State.

About four NIA sleuths who entered the functionary’s house on Kazimar Street are investigating, to find out if the functionary was, in any way, connected to the blast. Police personnel were deployed at the location to prevent any untoward incidents.

Tiruchi searches

In Tiruchi, NIA officers began searches at a house in Kooni Bazaar. According to police sources, the NIA sleuths are searching the residence of Ashraf Ali, who runs an electrical shop in the city. Three NIA officials arrived at his house in Kooni Bazaar near Bheema Nagar around 6 a.m. and started a search.

ALSO READ
One year of Coimbatore car blast | Residents recall an explosion that woke them up to a terror-stricken day

Similarly, another team of NIA officials went to East Boulevard Road in Tiruchi to search the house of Abdul Rasool. His house was reportedly locked and the officials left the spot, police sources added.

Sources said these simultaneous searches are also taking place in Chennai and Tirunelveli.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / investigation / Tamil Nadu / Coimbatore / Tiruchi / Madurai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.